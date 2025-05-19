Left Menu

DDA Launches Comprehensive Water Management Project for Delhi's Green Spaces

The Delhi Development Authority is initiating a project to build sewage treatment plants to supply treated water for irrigation to its 750 green spaces. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on external water sources, ensuring self-sufficiency and cost-effectiveness while promoting sustainable water use.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is embarking on an ambitious plan to establish sewage treatment plants (STPs) to meet irrigation demands for its 750 green spaces, officials announced on Monday.

This project seeks to make the city's extensive green areas, including parks and sports complexes covering over 10,000 acres, self-sufficient by reducing dependency on external water sources such as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The new system would mitigate the current use of tankers and pipelines by implementing a comprehensive water management plan focused on cost-effectiveness and sustainability, as stated by a DDA official to PTI.

With a daily requirement of approximately 34 million liters, the DDA is relying on a consultant to devise a strategy that maximizes water efficiency with the construction of STPs. This step aligns with the National Green Tribunal's directives to preserve groundwater and leverage treated wastewater for horticulture, ensuring long-term sustainability of the capital's green infrastructure.

