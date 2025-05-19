Left Menu

Bengaluru Battles the Rain: Infrastructure Under Fire

Bengaluru's unexpected rainfall of 104 mm has caused significant disruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces criticism for poor infrastructure management. Actions are underway to remodel stormwater drains with World Bank assistance and address low-lying areas to prevent future flooding. Traffic zones are being monitored for smooth flow.

In an unexpected turn of events, Bengaluru recorded a staggering 104 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, disrupting daily life across vast areas of the city. The deluge has sparked criticism towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing pressure over the city's infrastructure shortcomings.

Siddaramaiah announced efforts to tackle the aftermath, emphasizing ongoing work to remodel the city's 859.90 kilometers of stormwater drains. With current projects underway for 195 km and plans to remodel an additional 173 km using funds from the World Bank, the CM assured residents that future flooding risks would be managed more effectively.

The city administration is also zeroing in on 210 low-lying areas prone to flooding, focusing efforts on 44 currently problematic ones. Meanwhile, traffic management is being optimized with work already started in 41 sensitive traffic zones, aiming to restore normalcy and improve resilience against such weather disruptions in Bengaluru.

