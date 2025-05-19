Maharashtra on Alert: Rain Warnings Issued
The India Meteorological Department has issued 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts for rain in Maharashtra from May 19 to 23, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across various districts. Alerts are meant to prepare residents for upcoming weather conditions with potential changes expected daily.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced alerts for rain across several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from May 19 to 23. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Dhule, warning residents to be aware of thunderstorms, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.
An 'orange' alert is in place for certain regions in Konkan, Marathwada, north Maharashtra, and western Maharashtra, including the ghat sections. This warning indicates a need for increased vigilance and preparedness due to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and lightning.
With pre-monsoon rains already affecting the region, the IMD plans to update these alerts daily as the weather situation evolves. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.
