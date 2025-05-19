Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway Breaks Construction Records

Uttar Pradesh recently achieved three world records by constructing 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete and 10 kilometres of crash barriers within 24 hours on the Ganga Expressway. The milestone, acknowledged by major record books, highlights India's engineering excellence and the state's infrastructure ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has shattered world records by laying 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete and installing 10 kilometres of metal beam crash barriers within just 24 hours on the ambitious Ganga Expressway project.

This milestone, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been officially certified by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and the India Book of Records.

Lauded for its exemplary planning and execution, the achievement demonstrates India's engineering prowess and fortifies Uttar Pradesh's status as an emerging infrastructure hub under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

