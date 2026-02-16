Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Warns Samajwadi Party of Congress' Fate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Legislative Council against continuing divisive rhetoric, warning it could face the same fate as the Congress. He emphasized the state's progress under coordinated governance and criticized SP's negative stance toward the Budget and constitutional institutions.

Updated: 16-02-2026 19:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern address to the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned the Samajwadi Party (SP) to desist from divisive rhetoric, warning it could share the Congress' fate of diminished representation. He advised SP members to learn from Congress' loss of influence in the council.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's progress under his leadership, Adityanath pointed to economic growth and enhanced social order. He emphasized that the state's development is supported by coordinated efforts between the state and the central government, aiming to establish Uttar Pradesh as a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30. He urged the Opposition to contribute constructively to the state's growth.

The chief minister criticized SP's past governance, citing unfinished projects and mismanagement. He accused SP leaders of inciting caste tensions and promoting disorder. Adityanath also mentioned ongoing electoral roll revisions verified independently by the Election Commission to prevent fraudulent voting, addressing SP's dissenting stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

