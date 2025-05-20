Tragic Electrocutions in Bengaluru: Monsoon Claims Lives

A 63-year-old man named Manmohan Kamath tragically died after being electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater from his residence in NS Palya, Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Kamath used a motorized pump which caused a short circuit.

In a tragic turn of events, Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy, was also fatally electrocuted. Dinesh was the son of a Nepalese worker employed at the same apartment complex. First responders declared both Kamath and Dinesh dead at the hospital.

Authorities have reported three fatalities due to pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru. Earlier, another victim, Sasikala, lost her life when a compound wall collapsed on her. The community is urged to take necessary precautions during this weather.

