Tragic Electrocutions in Bengaluru: Monsoon Claims Lives

A 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy tragically lost their lives due to electrocution while attempting to drain rainwater from a home in Bengaluru. The incident highlights the dangers posed during the pre-monsoon season as the city witnesses multiple fatalities amid harsh weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year-old man named Manmohan Kamath tragically died after being electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater from his residence in NS Palya, Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Kamath used a motorized pump which caused a short circuit.

In a tragic turn of events, Dinesh, a 12-year-old boy, was also fatally electrocuted. Dinesh was the son of a Nepalese worker employed at the same apartment complex. First responders declared both Kamath and Dinesh dead at the hospital.

Authorities have reported three fatalities due to pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru. Earlier, another victim, Sasikala, lost her life when a compound wall collapsed on her. The community is urged to take necessary precautions during this weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

