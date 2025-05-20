Left Menu

Remembering Pioneers: The Legacies of M R Srinivasan and Jayant Vishnu Narlikar

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh paid tribute to former Atomic Energy Commission chairman M R Srinivasan and noted astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, highlighting their contributions to India's nuclear program and astrophysics, respectively. Both were remembered for their significant impacts and enduring legacies in science.

Prominent Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed profound condolences on the demise of two towering figures in Indian science: M R Srinivasan and Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar. Srinivasan, instrumental in India's nuclear advancements, and Narlikar, a luminary in astrophysics, both left indelible marks on the nation's scientific landscape.

M R Srinivasan, as highlighted by Ramesh, was a pivotal force behind India's indigenous nuclear energy initiatives. His efforts led to the establishment of multiple nuclear power stations across the country, standing as testaments to his invaluable contributions. Additionally, Ramesh reflected on Srinivasan's leadership during a critical period post-India's 1974 nuclear test.

Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, revered for his groundbreaking cosmological work alongside Fred Hoyle, was commemorated for his remarkable scholarship and scientific mentorship. His role in founding the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune further cemented his status as a visionary in the field.

