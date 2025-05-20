Highway Havoc in Kerala: Collapse Sparks Political Outrage

The recent collapse of a section of National Highway 66 at Kooriyad, Kerala, has ignited fierce criticism against the state government. The opposition Congress, alongside local residents, condemned the government's handling of highway construction.

The incident occurred when one side of the elevated highway caved into an adjacent service road, disrupting traffic between Thrissur and Kozhikode. Opposition leader V D Satheesan accused the state government of ignoring irregularities and prioritizing upcoming elections over safety.

Independent experts are set to examine the collapse site, which passes through problematic paddy lands. Local politicians demand immediate interventions and long-term solutions to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)