Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shiv Mahapuran Katha

The Delhi police have announced a traffic advisory ahead of the Shiv Mahapuran Katha event, set to take place from May 20 to 27 at the Nirankari Ground, Burari. The advisory anticipates a large influx of devotees each day, contributing to potential congestion issues.

To manage the flow of traffic and ensure safety, several restrictions will be implemented. No parking will be permitted on specific routes, including both carriageways of Arihant Marg and Outer Ring Road, with towing and prosecution actions planned for offenders. Moreover, key roads may be closed depending on real-time traffic conditions.

Authorities recommend that attendees use public transportation for convenience, highlighting the Majlis Park Metro Station as a critical access point. Bus and private vehicle parking have designated areas to further control the anticipated crowd and mitigate potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)