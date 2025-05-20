Left Menu

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shiv Mahapuran Katha

Delhi police have released a traffic advisory for the Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Nirankari Ground from May 20 to 27, warning of potential congestion. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced, and specific roads will face parking bans. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport to minimize disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:04 IST
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shiv Mahapuran Katha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police have announced a traffic advisory ahead of the Shiv Mahapuran Katha event, set to take place from May 20 to 27 at the Nirankari Ground, Burari. The advisory anticipates a large influx of devotees each day, contributing to potential congestion issues.

To manage the flow of traffic and ensure safety, several restrictions will be implemented. No parking will be permitted on specific routes, including both carriageways of Arihant Marg and Outer Ring Road, with towing and prosecution actions planned for offenders. Moreover, key roads may be closed depending on real-time traffic conditions.

Authorities recommend that attendees use public transportation for convenience, highlighting the Majlis Park Metro Station as a critical access point. Bus and private vehicle parking have designated areas to further control the anticipated crowd and mitigate potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

