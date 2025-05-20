Polio Outbreak Alert: Detection in Papua New Guinea
The World Health Organisation identified circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in stool samples from two healthy children in Papua New Guinea, indicating a significant public health event. The detection has been classified as a 'polio outbreak,' underscoring the urgency of addressing vaccine-derived virus spreads.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Tuesday that circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was discovered in stool specimens of two children in Papua New Guinea on May 9.
According to a statement from WHO, the identification of vaccine-derived or wild poliovirus in samples, even from healthy individuals, constitutes a serious public health concern.
This occurrence has been officially classified as a 'polio outbreak', highlighting the need for prompt action to contain the spread of the virus in the region.
