Left Menu

Polio Outbreak Alert: Detection in Papua New Guinea

The World Health Organisation identified circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in stool samples from two healthy children in Papua New Guinea, indicating a significant public health event. The detection has been classified as a 'polio outbreak,' underscoring the urgency of addressing vaccine-derived virus spreads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:00 IST
Polio Outbreak Alert: Detection in Papua New Guinea

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Tuesday that circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was discovered in stool specimens of two children in Papua New Guinea on May 9.

According to a statement from WHO, the identification of vaccine-derived or wild poliovirus in samples, even from healthy individuals, constitutes a serious public health concern.

This occurrence has been officially classified as a 'polio outbreak', highlighting the need for prompt action to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025