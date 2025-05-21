Marathwada's Unseasonal Rain: A Grim Impact on Lives and Crops
In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, 27 individuals have died, and crops over 4,000 hectares across 597 villages have been damaged due to unseasonal rains in 2023. The region received 116% rainfall in May. All districts experienced extreme weather, causing significant loss to farmers and agriculture.
The Marathwada region in Maharashtra has been severely impacted by unseasonal rainfall, resulting in the tragic loss of 27 lives as of this year, according to official data.
As reported by the divisional commissioner's office, the region recorded 116% of its usual May rainfall, affecting all eight districts with heavy precipitation until May 20.
In addition to human casualties, 391 farm animals also perished, and crops spanning over 4,218.54 hectares in 597 villages suffered damage. Jalna district endured the most significant agricultural loss, with 1,925.76 hectares devastated by the unusual weather conditions.
