IAEA Advances Women’s Leadership in Nuclear Sector with Lise Meitner Programme in Argentina

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took a significant stride forward in empowering women in the nuclear industry with the latest installment of its Lise Meitner Programme (LMP), held from 5 to 16 May 2025 in Argentina. This intensive two-week professional development initiative brought together 15 female nuclear engineers from 13 countries to enhance their leadership, project management, and technical capabilities within real-world nuclear environments.

A Mission Rooted in Excellence

The Lise Meitner Programme, named after the Austrian-Swedish physicist who co-discovered nuclear fission, is designed to foster the professional growth of women working in the nuclear sector. The initiative facilitates immersive learning experiences in IAEA member countries, allowing fellows to bridge the gap between technical knowledge and leadership practice through hands-on exposure to cutting-edge nuclear technology, infrastructure, and policy challenges.

Since its launch in 2023, the programme has complemented the IAEA’s broader gender parity agenda, building upon the success of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP), which funds scholarships for young women pursuing nuclear-related master's degrees.

Argentina: A Unique Training Ground

This fourth LMP cohort convened in the cities of San Carlos de Bariloche and Buenos Aires, where participants were hosted by Argentina’s National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), in collaboration with the IAEA. Known for its pioneering role in nuclear innovation in Latin America, Argentina proved to be an ideal location for showcasing an advanced yet diverse nuclear ecosystem.

Over the course of the programme, the fellows were introduced to Argentina’s full-spectrum nuclear industry—from research and development to reactor construction and isotope production. Argentina currently sources over 6% of its electricity from three operating nuclear reactors and is leading regional innovation with its development of CAREM, a small modular reactor (SMR) designed domestically.

A Deep Dive into Nuclear Operations

Participants engaged in structured modules combining theoretical instruction with site visits and leadership development. Key highlights included technical briefings on:

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors : Emphasizing their design, safety protocols, and operational management.

Small Modular Reactors : In-depth tours and workshops at the CAREM construction site highlighted Argentina’s leadership in next-generation nuclear technologies.

Research Reactors and Isotope Production: Insights into how Argentina’s facilities contribute to global medical diagnostics and treatment through radioisotope production.

Beyond technical learning, the programme strongly emphasized inclusive leadership, stakeholder communication, and strategic project planning in nuclear environments. Aline des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Power, noted that this multi-pronged approach reflects the diverse experience of the cohort and the IAEA’s vision to empower future leaders in nuclear technology.

“The learning experience also benefited from their diverse technical and cultural experience, with emphasis on mentoring and networking, which will shape the next steps of their careers,” said des Cloizeaux.

Institutional Collaboration and Mentorship

The successful execution of the programme was made possible through interdisciplinary collaboration coordinated by CNEA with national nuclear institutions. Melina Belinco, CNEA Deputy Manager of International Organizations and Argentina’s National Liaison Officer to the IAEA, emphasized the transformative nature of the programme:

“This first edition of the LMP in Latin America enabled women professionals to gain a deeper understanding of Argentina’s rich history and pioneering achievements, including exclusive visits to the most prominent nuclear facilities in the region.”

Participants also visited prominent organizations such as INVAP—Argentina’s state-owned technology company—and the Atucha nuclear power plant, among others.

Voices from the Programme

Suzannah Kerstens, an LMP fellow from Belgium, shared her reflections:

“It was an incredible experience where we developed our knowledge as well as leadership skills and got to network with the most amazing people from all over the world.”

This personal testimony underscores the LMP’s multifaceted value: not just building technical competence but also forging a global community of women in nuclear science.

Looking Ahead: Japan and Canada in 2025

The IAEA has already scheduled two additional LMP cohorts for 2025:

Japan (8–21 June 2025) : Hosted by the University of Tokyo and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet Office of Japan, this session will focus on advanced nuclear technology and Fukushima recovery efforts.

Canada (13–25 July 2025): Organized by McMaster University and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, this visit will center on research reactor operations and applications.

Both programmes will continue to be fully funded through a mix of extra-budgetary and in-kind contributions from IAEA member countries and donors, ensuring that selected fellows bear no financial burden.

Partnering for a More Inclusive Future

The LMP is part of the IAEA’s broader commitment to gender equality and inclusive development in the nuclear field. The agency welcomes public and private sector support to expand these opportunities, encouraging investment from academia, civil society, and industry stakeholders who share the vision of a balanced and diverse workforce.

To learn more about supporting or participating in the MSCFP or LMP, interested parties are encouraged to explore partnership opportunities through the IAEA.