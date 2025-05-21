Hope for Maitri Setu's Operational Future Amid Diplomatic Roadblocks
The Maitri Setu bridge connecting India and Bangladesh remains non-operational due to regional tensions and political challenges. Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, expressed optimism for the bridge's future while criticizing the BJP leadership for not effectively addressing the issue. Diplomatic dialogue appears stalled amid anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh.
Despite being inaugurated in March 2021, the Maitri Setu bridge on River Feni, a critical infrastructural link connecting South Tripura in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, remains non-operational. The 1.9-km bridge, which is part of a Rs 133-crore project, is yet to serve its intended purpose of boosting regional trade and connectivity.
Jitendra Chaudhury, the Opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, has attributed the delays to the prevailing political climate in Bangladesh, suggesting that current conditions hinder dialogue between the two nations. While he holds an optimistic view for future operation, he criticized BJP's state leadership for not effectively conveying the bridge's significance to central authorities.
The unresolved status of the Maitri Setu and the integrated check-post at Sabroom underscore broader regional tensions, including anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and restrictions on Bangladeshi imports, which Chaudhury believes are temporary measures. As political complexities persist, the long-awaited operationalisation of the bridge remains uncertain.
