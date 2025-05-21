Left Menu

Hope for Maitri Setu's Operational Future Amid Diplomatic Roadblocks

The Maitri Setu bridge connecting India and Bangladesh remains non-operational due to regional tensions and political challenges. Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, expressed optimism for the bridge's future while criticizing the BJP leadership for not effectively addressing the issue. Diplomatic dialogue appears stalled amid anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:08 IST
Hope for Maitri Setu's Operational Future Amid Diplomatic Roadblocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite being inaugurated in March 2021, the Maitri Setu bridge on River Feni, a critical infrastructural link connecting South Tripura in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, remains non-operational. The 1.9-km bridge, which is part of a Rs 133-crore project, is yet to serve its intended purpose of boosting regional trade and connectivity.

Jitendra Chaudhury, the Opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, has attributed the delays to the prevailing political climate in Bangladesh, suggesting that current conditions hinder dialogue between the two nations. While he holds an optimistic view for future operation, he criticized BJP's state leadership for not effectively conveying the bridge's significance to central authorities.

The unresolved status of the Maitri Setu and the integrated check-post at Sabroom underscore broader regional tensions, including anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and restrictions on Bangladeshi imports, which Chaudhury believes are temporary measures. As political complexities persist, the long-awaited operationalisation of the bridge remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025