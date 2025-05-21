Hope for Maitri Setu's Operational Future Amid Diplomatic Roadblocks

Despite being inaugurated in March 2021, the Maitri Setu bridge on River Feni, a critical infrastructural link connecting South Tripura in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, remains non-operational. The 1.9-km bridge, which is part of a Rs 133-crore project, is yet to serve its intended purpose of boosting regional trade and connectivity.

Jitendra Chaudhury, the Opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, has attributed the delays to the prevailing political climate in Bangladesh, suggesting that current conditions hinder dialogue between the two nations. While he holds an optimistic view for future operation, he criticized BJP's state leadership for not effectively conveying the bridge's significance to central authorities.

The unresolved status of the Maitri Setu and the integrated check-post at Sabroom underscore broader regional tensions, including anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and restrictions on Bangladeshi imports, which Chaudhury believes are temporary measures. As political complexities persist, the long-awaited operationalisation of the bridge remains uncertain.

