India Hosts Second Blue Talks to Galvanize Ocean Action Ahead of UNOC3

In a landmark effort to drive global momentum toward ocean sustainability, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the Embassy of Costa Rica in India, hosted the Second Blue Talks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Prithvi Bhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. This event served as a critical milestone in the run-up to the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), scheduled to be held from June 9 to 13, 2025, in Nice, France.

Building on the success of the first Blue Talks in February 2024, the second iteration convened a diverse spectrum of stakeholders including scientists, policymakers, global institutions, and representatives from government, academia, industry, and civil society. Together, they sought to forge actionable commitments and catalyze policy directions aligned with SDG 14 — the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal for Life Below Water.

Leadership and Collaborative Diplomacy

The event was chaired by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of MoES, and co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Néstor Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India, and Mr. Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy.

Dr. Ravichandran underscored the strategic vision for India's ocean future, stating:

“To truly achieve SDG 14 and the goals of the UN Ocean Decade, we must prioritise comprehensive ocean resource mapping, develop cutting-edge technologies, implement policy interventions, and invest in building robust human capital for our marine future.”

Echoing this, Ambassador Vargas added:

“This event will significantly strengthen collaboration between our nations, driving concrete action towards SDG 14.”

Mr. Damien Syed emphasized the timeliness of these deliberations, particularly as India proceeds toward the ratification of the BBNJ Agreement (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction), a key treaty for ocean governance.

Launch of White Paper: “Transforming India’s Blue Economy”

A major highlight of the event was the launch of a landmark white paper titled “Transforming India’s Blue Economy: Investment, Innovation and Sustainable Growth.” Authored with strategic inputs from a knowledge partner, the document encapsulates a forward-thinking framework aimed at unlocking the vast economic and ecological potential of India’s oceanic domain.

The white paper positions MoES as the nodal agency for India’s Blue Economy, showcasing efforts that align multiple ministries and coastal state strategies under a unified policy vision. It builds upon the Chennai High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue Economy, initiated under India’s G20 Presidency, and contributes to the larger Viksit Bharat 2047 development vision.

Key Insights from the White Paper

Scope of Marine Resources: India’s 7,500 km coastline and expansive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) are identified as pivotal economic engines.

Institutional Collaboration: The coordinated efforts of 25 Union Ministries, state governments, and UTs underscore the complexity and scale of blue economy governance.

Challenges Identified: The report points to fragmented data sharing, low private sector investment, and technology gaps in critical areas like offshore wind, marine biotechnology, and deep-sea mining.

Model Interventions: Scalable initiatives such as women-led seaweed farming in Tamil Nadu, smart port infrastructure, and green ship recycling hubs in Gujarat were highlighted as templates for nationwide replication.

Focus Themes of the Second Blue Talks

At its core, the Second Blue Talks served as a dynamic, multi-stakeholder consultation centered around four critical themes:

Conservation and Restoration of Marine and Coastal Ecosystems Promoting Ocean Science, Marine Technology, and Education Reducing Marine Pollution, Especially from Land-Based Sources Understanding the Interconnectedness of Ocean, Climate, and Biodiversity

These themes reflect the broader agenda of UNOC3 and are intended to stimulate both national and international cooperation.

A Platform for Transformative Action

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions, workshops, and roundtables designed to formulate concrete pathways for action, including:

Designing integrated marine spatial planning tools.

Enhancing blue skills through marine education and vocational training.

Identifying investment mechanisms to mobilize capital for ocean-based enterprises.

The deliberations at the event are expected to inform India’s contributions at UNOC3 in France, where nations will convene to reinforce global commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A Step Toward Ocean Stewardship

As climate change, biodiversity loss, and unsustainable exploitation continue to threaten the health of oceans worldwide, the Second Blue Talks underscored the urgency for inclusive, science-driven, and cooperative ocean governance. Through collaborative diplomacy and strategic vision, India reinforced its leadership on blue economy issues, paving the way for sustainable marine development for decades to come.