CoGTA Minister Urges Vigilance Amid Fire Tragedies and Cold Fronts

As South Africa moves deeper into the winter season, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has called for increased public awareness and proactive safety measures in the face of rising fire incidents and severe weather conditions.

Fire Tragedies Underscore Winter Risks

In a somber address to the nation, Minister Hlabisa extended his condolences to the families of four toddlers who tragically lost their lives in a devastating house fire in Mayfair, Johannesburg. According to Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the children, all under the age of two, succumbed to smoke inhalation likely caused by an unsafe heating device.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe heating methods,” Hlabisa said. “We urge all families to take necessary precautions, ensure adequate ventilation, and never leave heating devices unattended.”

Informal settlements remain particularly vulnerable during the cold months, where many households depend on open-flame stoves, paraffin heaters, and other rudimentary heating methods. These practices, while essential for warmth, significantly elevate the risk of fires—posing a persistent threat to lives and property.

Wildfires Add to Growing Concerns

The CoGTA Department also highlighted that wildfires remain a growing hazard during South Africa’s dry and blustery winter season. Just weeks earlier, a large-scale blaze on Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain ravaged approximately 3,000 hectares of vegetation. The fire prompted the urgent evacuation of nearly 200 residents, including elderly individuals and persons with disabilities.

Minister Hlabisa emphasized the need for community-level fire awareness and preparedness strategies, particularly in high-risk areas where firebreaks, controlled burns, and emergency planning can reduce potential devastation.

Harsh Weather Conditions Expected to Persist

On the weather front, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted a pair of intense cold fronts sweeping across the southern parts of the country until Friday, 23 May 2025. The first front arrived on Monday, bringing rainfall and strong winds to the Western Cape.

A second, more powerful cold front was expected to reach the region by midweek. SAWS has warned of heavy downpours ranging from 15 to 50 millimetres, particularly in mountainous areas, and gusty winds of up to 65 km/h inland. Even more severe gusts are predicted in coastal areas.

Communities across the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape have been urged to brace for localised flooding, transport disruptions, and infrastructural damage, including fallen trees and power outages.

Gale-force winds and turbulent sea conditions—with waves as high as seven metres—are anticipated between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Residents living in elevated terrain should also prepare for freezing temperatures and potential snowfall.

Government Mobilizes for Response

In response to these overlapping threats, Minister Hlabisa has called on municipalities, emergency services, disaster management authorities, and traditional leaders to intensify readiness efforts. “This is not only about enduring harsh weather but about protecting lives and livelihoods,” he stated.

Contingency measures, including temporary shelters, early warning dissemination, and logistical support for vulnerable populations, are being activated in coordination with local and provincial government structures.

Safety Tips for Residents

As part of a nationwide effort to mitigate risks and safeguard communities, the public is advised to follow these safety guidelines:

Avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Secure outdoor objects such as furniture, bins, and tools that may become hazardous in high winds.

Stay indoors where possible and keep warm using safe heating practices.

Stay tuned to official updates and weather alerts from SAWS and municipal authorities.

Report fires, damaged infrastructure, or hazardous conditions immediately to local emergency services.

Minister Hlabisa concluded his briefing with a plea for solidarity: “Let us all work together to reduce risks and support one another, especially those who are most vulnerable. A shared commitment to safety can save countless lives this winter.”

As the nation prepares for what could be a challenging season, government officials stress that awareness, preparedness, and community cooperation are essential to weathering the cold months ahead safely.