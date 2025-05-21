Unseasonal Downpour: Gujarat Braces for Cyclonic Rains
Gujarat will experience heavy, unseasonal rain due to a low-pressure area forming from cyclonic circulation off the north Karnataka-Goa coast. Fishermen in south Gujarat have been warned to avoid the sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for potential multi-hazard weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning that several parts of Gujarat are set to experience heavy unseasonal rains in the coming days.
This weather phenomenon is attributed to a low-pressure area forming due to an upper-air cyclonic circulation off the north Karnataka-Goa coasts, according to AK Das, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.
Residents and especially fishermen in coastal south Gujarat have been advised to heed warnings, as gusts up to 50 km/h and heavy rainfall are predicted for May 23, 24, and 25, potent enough to disrupt normal life.
