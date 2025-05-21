Left Menu

Alpine Exodus: Swiss Village and Livestock Evacuated Amid Landslide Threat

Swiss authorities evacuated a village and livestock in Lötschental valley due to a potential landslide. The operation included 300 people and various animals, with one cow requiring helicopter evacuation. Officials remain concerned about unstable rock and glacier movement amid fog, though smaller mudslides have been managed.

Updated: 21-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:41 IST
Swiss authorities have expanded their evacuation efforts in the Lötschental valley to include livestock, as fears of a potentially catastrophic landslide loom. The comprehensive rescue operation removed around 300 residents and a range of farm animals, including an injured cow that was airlifted by helicopter.

Mayor Matthias Bellwald of Blatten credited local solidarity for the swift evacuation response. Complete animal evacuation accounted for 190 sheep, 26 cows, and about 20 rabbits. The region's crisis center spokesperson, Jonas Jeitziner, confirmed the delicate operation, with steps taken to ensure every life form was transported safely.

Concerns persist with foggy weather complicating precise assessments, said Alban Brigger, a regional disaster engineer. While smaller mudslides have resulted in the 'best-case scenario' so far, the threat of larger rock displacements and subsequent glacier movement remains significant. Authorities are cautious, referencing similar past evacuations in Brienz as precautionary tales.

