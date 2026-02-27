Left Menu

Ebbing Winters: Ice Hockey's Struggle in Pakistan's Hunza Valley

In Pakistan's Hunza Valley, erratic winters threaten the local ice hockey scene, deeply ingrained in community and tourism. Historically reliant on natural ice, the area's winter sports now suffer as temperatures rise and snowfall diminishes, prompting urgent relocations and impacting local businesses reliant on winter tourism.

In Pakistan's Hunza Valley, unreliable winter conditions threaten the ice hockey tradition that blends cultural heritage with tourism. Once reliably cold, the region now faces warmer winters with less snow and ice, affecting local sports and economy.

Historically, Altit's pool has served as the central rink for the Karakoram Interlude, drawing teams and spectators across Pakistan's north. However, as unpredictable weather patterns persist, the event faces significant challenges, reflecting broader climate concerns.

Residents adapt as best they can, rescheduling tournaments to colder locations and adjusting to new economic rhythms. Yet, their efforts are increasingly undercut by persistent warming, emphasizing the urgent need to find sustainable solutions for winter sports in the region.

