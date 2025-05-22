U.S. State Department Takes Over Overseas Disaster Response Amid Controversy
The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) will now handle the U.S. response to international disasters, a role previously managed by the USAID. Experts criticize this shift, emphasizing PRM's lack of expertise and resources. The reorganization follows USAID's dismantlement under the Trump administration, potentially undermining effective disaster responses.
The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) has been assigned the responsibility of managing the country's international disaster response efforts. This transition has sparked criticism due to PRM's perceived lack of experience and adequate personnel for handling such crises.
The move has taken place following the Trump administration's efforts to downsize the U.S. federal government, which included significant reductions in the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). As a result, thousands of employees have been affected, and key disaster management programs have been disrupted.
Experts express concerns over PRM's capability to fill the void left by USAID, especially with looming threats like the Caribbean hurricane season. Critics argue that PRM lacks operational capacity and suggest that the shift could weaken the U.S.'s ability to respond promptly and effectively to international emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
