Left Menu

U.S. State Department Takes Over Overseas Disaster Response Amid Controversy

The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) will now handle the U.S. response to international disasters, a role previously managed by the USAID. Experts criticize this shift, emphasizing PRM's lack of expertise and resources. The reorganization follows USAID's dismantlement under the Trump administration, potentially undermining effective disaster responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 07:12 IST
U.S. State Department Takes Over Overseas Disaster Response Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) has been assigned the responsibility of managing the country's international disaster response efforts. This transition has sparked criticism due to PRM's perceived lack of experience and adequate personnel for handling such crises.

The move has taken place following the Trump administration's efforts to downsize the U.S. federal government, which included significant reductions in the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). As a result, thousands of employees have been affected, and key disaster management programs have been disrupted.

Experts express concerns over PRM's capability to fill the void left by USAID, especially with looming threats like the Caribbean hurricane season. Critics argue that PRM lacks operational capacity and suggest that the shift could weaken the U.S.'s ability to respond promptly and effectively to international emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025