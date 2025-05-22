Dignity Derailed: North Korean Warship Launch Mishap
A serious accident during the launch of a North Korean warship, attended by Kim Jong Un, was deemed a 'criminal act' by the leader. The vessel's balance failure caused damage, leading to immediate orders for restoration. The incident accentuates the importance of state dignity and authority.
In an unexpected turn of events, a serious accident occurred during the launch of a North Korean warship on Wednesday, an event attended by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un. He labeled the mishap a 'criminal act' and attributed it to carelessness, asserting that it undermined the nation's dignity, as reported by state media KCNA.
No casualties were reported, but the incident at Chongjin port resulted from a balance loss during the vessel's launch, crushing sections of the warship's bottom. Kim called for the ship's immediate restoration, citing its political significance before a vital ruling party meeting in June.
South Korea confirmed the warship's sideways position post-launch, with their and U.S. intelligence having monitored the activities. This rare disclosure follows another launch incident and underscores Kim Jong Un's strategy of addressing failures openly to maintain control and state authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle: Smokey Robinson Faces $50 Million Lawsuit from Former Housekeepers
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Sensex drops 30.14 points to 80,610.93 in highly volatile opening trade; Nifty dips 5.75 points to 24,377.70.
BAE Systems Confident in 2025 Growth Amid Global Defence Upturn
Crackdown in Assam: 45 Arrested for Defending Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack