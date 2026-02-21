Political Tug-of-War: Jharkhand's Municipal Election Delay Costs Rs 5100 Crores

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has accused the JMM-Congress coalition of incurring a Rs 5100 crore loss for Jharkhand due to delayed municipal elections. The polls, which will affect 48 civic bodies, are set for February 23, marking the first such event since 2018.

Das, a former chief minister, criticized the ruling party for ignoring the municipal polls for the past six years, pointing to their alleged preference for a specific community. His claims come amid mounting pressure from the Jharkhand High Court, which directed the state to conduct the elections by March following a petition from another BJP leader.

As the people of Jugsali and Mango prepare to vote, Das believes the impact of these political maneuvers will be evident at the polls. He maintains that voters are acutely aware of the current administration's political priorities.

