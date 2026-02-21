Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Jharkhand's Municipal Election Delay Costs Rs 5100 Crores

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das accused the JMM-Congress government of causing a Rs 5100 crore loss to Jharkhand by delaying municipal elections. Scheduled for February 23, these elections were postponed due to legal issues. Das criticized the ruling coalition for neglecting civic polls to favor a particular community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:55 IST
Political Tug-of-War: Jharkhand's Municipal Election Delay Costs Rs 5100 Crores
Raghubar Das
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das has accused the JMM-Congress coalition of incurring a Rs 5100 crore loss for Jharkhand due to delayed municipal elections. The polls, which will affect 48 civic bodies, are set for February 23, marking the first such event since 2018.

Das, a former chief minister, criticized the ruling party for ignoring the municipal polls for the past six years, pointing to their alleged preference for a specific community. His claims come amid mounting pressure from the Jharkhand High Court, which directed the state to conduct the elections by March following a petition from another BJP leader.

As the people of Jugsali and Mango prepare to vote, Das believes the impact of these political maneuvers will be evident at the polls. He maintains that voters are acutely aware of the current administration's political priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States
2
Visionary Frontier: Eye Care Revolution in Kaho Village

Visionary Frontier: Eye Care Revolution in Kaho Village

 India
3
Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' Achieves Success

Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' Achieves Success

 India
4
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026