Blaze During Storm Ravages 200 Homes in Budaun
A transformer spark ignited a massive fire amid a storm in Tappa Jamni, Budaun, destroying 200 homes. One person sustained injuries and several cattle perished. Authorities plan to assess damages and provide compensation as no human fatalities occurred. Emergency services subdued the fire after widespread damage.
Updated: 22-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:15 IST
A devastating fire that broke out due to a transformer spark amid a storm engulfed approximately 200 homes in Tappa Jamni village, Budaun district, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Local sources reported that one person suffered burn injuries as villagers fled the inferno, which also resulted in the death of several cattle on Wednesday night.
Authorities, including District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai, confirmed the incident but noted no human casualties. They pledged to assess the damages and offer compensation to those affected. Emergency responders arrived at the scene only after significant damage had occurred.
