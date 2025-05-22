Galactic Joust: Ancient Cosmic Clash Observed
Astronomers have captured images of two galaxies, each comparable in size to the Milky Way, on a collision course, resembling knights jousting. This astonishing observation shows them as they were 11.4 billion years ago, merely 2.4 billion years after the universe began.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:31 IST
Astronomers have captured an extraordinary cosmic spectacle, depicting two galaxies resembling jousting knights.
The colossal structures, each about the size of the Milky Way, are on a collision course, destined to merge.
Seen 11.4 billion years using Chile-based telescopes, this event transpired 2.4 billion years after the Big Bang.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Business Shifts: Energy Upgrades and Mergers
Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains
Chandrakant Patil Quashes NCP Merger Speculation
Sumuka Agro and Gujjubhai Foods Merger Approved: A Strategic FMCG Expansion
Sabadell's Merger Impasse Amid BBVA Proposal Drama