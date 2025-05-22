Left Menu

Galactic Joust: Ancient Cosmic Clash Observed

Astronomers have captured images of two galaxies, each comparable in size to the Milky Way, on a collision course, resembling knights jousting. This astonishing observation shows them as they were 11.4 billion years ago, merely 2.4 billion years after the universe began.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The colossal structures, each about the size of the Milky Way, are on a collision course, destined to merge.

Seen 11.4 billion years using Chile-based telescopes, this event transpired 2.4 billion years after the Big Bang.

