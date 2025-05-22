Rescue Operations Underway After Guizhou Landslides Trap Dozens

In a dramatic turn of events, two landslides have struck the townships of Changshi and Guowa in Dafang County, Guizhou province, China, trapping approximately 12 individuals. Local officials confirmed the incidents, which occurred on Thursday at around 3 am and 9 am.

The arduous rescue operations are currently underway, involving policemen, emergency responders, and firefighters. Equipped with life detectors, drones, and other devices, the teams are also utilizing sniffer dogs to aid in the search efforts.

Rescue efforts, however, face challenges due to the steep, mountainous terrain, particularly in Guowa. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has declared a Level-IV emergency response to manage the situation, emphasizing the need for rapid verifications and vigilance against potential secondary disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)