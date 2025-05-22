Left Menu

Rescue Operations Underway After Guizhou Landslides Trap Dozens

Two landslides occurred in Changshi and Guowa in Guizhou, China, trapping about 12 people. Rescue operations, led by police and firefighters with advanced equipment, are challenged by difficult terrain. A Level-IV emergency response has been initiated by China's Ministry of Emergency Management to aid in the rescue efforts.

Updated: 22-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:28 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, two landslides have struck the townships of Changshi and Guowa in Dafang County, Guizhou province, China, trapping approximately 12 individuals. Local officials confirmed the incidents, which occurred on Thursday at around 3 am and 9 am.

The arduous rescue operations are currently underway, involving policemen, emergency responders, and firefighters. Equipped with life detectors, drones, and other devices, the teams are also utilizing sniffer dogs to aid in the search efforts.

Rescue efforts, however, face challenges due to the steep, mountainous terrain, particularly in Guowa. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has declared a Level-IV emergency response to manage the situation, emphasizing the need for rapid verifications and vigilance against potential secondary disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

