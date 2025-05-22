Left Menu

Devastating Floods: Record Rainfall on Australia's East Coast Causes Havoc

Record rainfall on Australia's east coast has led to catastrophic flooding, with three dead and one missing. Over 500 people have been rescued, and more rain is expected. Regions like New South Wales have been severely impacted, with unprecedented water levels and numerous emergency rescues underway.

22-05-2025
Catastrophic floods on Australia's east coast have claimed the lives of three individuals while one person remains missing, officials confirmed on Thursday. A forecast of continued heavy rains exacerbates the crisis.

New South Wales has been particularly hard-hit, with over 500 residents rescued from rising waters north of Sydney. The area has been registering historic rainfall since Tuesday, surpassing records set in 1921 and 1929.

Officials have issued evacuation warnings to 50,000 people. More banks of rain are expected, adding to the severity of this already devastating scenario. Emergency measures, including helicopters, are in full swing to manage the widespread destruction.

