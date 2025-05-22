Chaos in Guizhou: Twin Landslides Trap Residents

A twin series of landslides wreaked havoc in Changshi and Guowa townships in Dafang county, Guizhou province, Southwest China, trapping 19 people, according to local reports.

The disasters struck early Thursday, with emergency crews, armed with life detectors and drones, racing against the clock to rescue those trapped across six residential buildings.

Despite the challenging mountainous terrain, China's ministry has raised the emergency response, deploying additional resources to safely locate those affected and prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)