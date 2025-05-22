Tragedy Strikes as Two Minors Drown in Delhi Canal

In a tragic incident, two minors lost their lives while two others remain missing after being caught in strong currents in a canal in outer north Delhi. The unfortunate event occurred at around noon on Thursday in the Munak canal, notorious for its swift waters.

Emergency response teams, including fire brigade personnel, local police, and disaster response units, were deployed immediately to conduct rescue operations. Despite their prompt action, two bodies have been recovered, while efforts to locate the missing continue.

The Munak canal, which transports water from Haryana to Delhi, proved dangerous for the young swimmers. Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the victims as part of the ongoing rescue and recovery mission.

