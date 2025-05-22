Foggy Tragedy: Plane Crash Ignites San Diego Homes

In a devastating incident, a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood on Thursday morning, during foggy conditions, igniting about 15 homes, authorities reported.

Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing out the widespread presence of jet fuel and underscoring the emergency efforts to evacuate residents from the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Cessna 550 near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, with the number of individuals on board still unconfirmed. Investigation into the crash circumstances is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)