Foggy Tragedy: Plane Crash Ignites San Diego Homes

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood amidst dense fog, igniting approximately 15 homes. Authorities, including Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy, prioritized evacuating residents. The Cessna 550 aircraft's crash site near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport remains under investigation by the FAA. The number of passengers remains unknown.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood on Thursday morning, during foggy conditions, igniting about 15 homes, authorities reported.

Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing out the widespread presence of jet fuel and underscoring the emergency efforts to evacuate residents from the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Cessna 550 near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, with the number of individuals on board still unconfirmed. Investigation into the crash circumstances is ongoing.

