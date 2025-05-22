Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Biker Killed by Fallen Tree Amidst Heavy Rain

A biker, Moodali Giri, was tragically killed after an uprooted tree fell on him during heavy rain in Koramangala. The incident is part of a series of rain-related fatalities in Karnataka, leaving six dead in five days. The pillion rider survived but sustained serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:28 IST
In a tragic incident, a biker was killed after a tree was uprooted and fell on him in Koramangala, Bengaluru, following heavy rains. The police confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Moodali Giri, was riding when the calamity struck. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. Over the past five days, Karnataka has witnessed six rain-related deaths, four of which occurred in Bengaluru alone. The pillion rider accompanying Giri faces serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

