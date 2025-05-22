Tragic Incident: Biker Killed by Fallen Tree Amidst Heavy Rain

In a tragic incident, a biker was killed after a tree was uprooted and fell on him in Koramangala, Bengaluru, following heavy rains. The police confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Moodali Giri, was riding when the calamity struck. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. Over the past five days, Karnataka has witnessed six rain-related deaths, four of which occurred in Bengaluru alone. The pillion rider accompanying Giri faces serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)