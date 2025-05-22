Tragic Dawn: Private Plane Crashes in San Diego Suburb

A private plane crash in a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday resulted in multiple fatalities, according to authorities.

At a news conference, Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy noted that an investigation is underway to determine if the plane struck a power line before crashing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported on the ground.

The aircraft, unidentified but tracked leaving Wichita, Kansas, could accommodate eight to ten passengers. It was due to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Eddy described the impact's devastation, with jet fuel igniting vehicles along the street.

(With inputs from agencies.)