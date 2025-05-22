Left Menu

Tragic Dawn: Private Plane Crashes in San Diego Suburb

A private plane crashed in a San Diego neighborhood, resulting in multiple fatalities. The crash, believed to involve a possible power line strike, destroyed vehicles parked along the street. The flight originated from Wichita and was heading to San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A private plane crash in a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday resulted in multiple fatalities, according to authorities.

At a news conference, Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy noted that an investigation is underway to determine if the plane struck a power line before crashing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported on the ground.

The aircraft, unidentified but tracked leaving Wichita, Kansas, could accommodate eight to ten passengers. It was due to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Eddy described the impact's devastation, with jet fuel igniting vehicles along the street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

