Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Infrastructure Overhaul in Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet announced a global tender for Bengaluru's tunnel road project, estimated at Rs 17,780 crore. The approval includes a revised project cost for Bangalore Metro's Phase-II and waiving interest on Civic Amenity Sites. A new garbage disposal plan and other infrastructure updates were also unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a global tender for an ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru estimated at a staggering Rs 17,780 crore, stated Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. This decision intends to bolster the city's infrastructure, stretching from Hebbal's Esteem Mall Junction to Silk Board Junction.

Further, the cabinet sanctioned a revised project cost for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-II, raising the budget from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore. This revision accounts for extended rail lines and increased land acquisition costs. Additionally, the cabinet approved waiving interest on Civic Amenity Sites for timely lease payments.

In environmental commitments, a Rs 4,791 crore garbage disposal plan was introduced for a seven-year span, focusing on structured waste management. Other decisions included purchasing MRI machines for district hospitals, and sanctioning a state guarantee to Karnataka State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank for refinancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

