Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Infrastructure Overhaul in Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a global tender for an ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru estimated at a staggering Rs 17,780 crore, stated Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. This decision intends to bolster the city's infrastructure, stretching from Hebbal's Esteem Mall Junction to Silk Board Junction.

Further, the cabinet sanctioned a revised project cost for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-II, raising the budget from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore. This revision accounts for extended rail lines and increased land acquisition costs. Additionally, the cabinet approved waiving interest on Civic Amenity Sites for timely lease payments.

In environmental commitments, a Rs 4,791 crore garbage disposal plan was introduced for a seven-year span, focusing on structured waste management. Other decisions included purchasing MRI machines for district hospitals, and sanctioning a state guarantee to Karnataka State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank for refinancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)