Sizzling Srinagar: Record-Breaking Heat in Nearly Six Decades!

Srinagar city experienced an unusually hot day in May, reaching temperatures not seen in nearly six decades, with the mercury soaring to 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Officials confirmed that this reading marks the highest maximum temperature for Srinagar in the month of May in 57 years, trailing only the historic high of 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on May 24, 1968.

Elsewhere in the region, Kokernag in Anantnag district also set a new temperature record, with the thermometer hitting 33.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing its previous high of 32.6 degrees Celsius set on May 15, 2001.

