Argentine Rainfall Hampers Wheat and Soybean Harvests

Heavy rains in Argentina have stalled wheat planting and delayed soybean and corn harvests. Only 3.4% of wheat fields have been planted, significantly below last year's pace. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange predicts production cuts for soybeans due to delays despite maintaining its harvest estimate.

Argentina's agricultural sector faces a significant setback due to recent torrential rains, delaying wheat planting and halting progress in soybean and corn harvests, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange's latest report.

The wheat planting season, which started recently, has seen only 3.4% of its 6.7-million-hectare target realized. This lags 10 percentage points behind the previous year and falls short of the five-year average. The deluge, measuring between 100 and 400 millimeters, severely flooded already saturated fields, exacerbating delays.

Meanwhile, dry conditions in the north add to planting issues. The 2025/26 wheat forecast remains at 20.5 million metric tons. The soybean harvest is 20 percentage points behind in Buenos Aires, with completion at 74.3%. Despite maintaining the 50-million-ton estimate, further late harvests could impact output. The corn harvest, similarly delayed, stands at 38.8% completion with production forecasted at 49 million tons.

