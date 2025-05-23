Left Menu

Shaking Up Sumatra: Significant 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Sumatra, Indonesia, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and causing the authorities to assess potential impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's southern Sumatra region was hit by a significant 5.9 magnitude earthquake, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake shook the area from a depth of 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential impact on local communities and infrastructure.

Authorities are currently evaluating the situation, although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

