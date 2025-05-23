Left Menu

Guardians: Prince William's Wildlife Heroes

A new documentary series called 'Guardians', featuring Prince William, showcases the hazardous work of wildlife rangers. Broadcast on BBC Earth, it highlights their crucial role in protecting fragile ecosystems. Developed by United for Wildlife, it emphasizes the need for sustainable human-animal coexistence and combating illegal wildlife trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-05-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 04:32 IST
Guardians: Prince William's Wildlife Heroes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC Earth is set to premiere a compelling new documentary series titled 'Guardians', which sheds light on the critical efforts of wildlife rangers as they work to protect endangered ecosystems. The series, initiated by Britain's Prince William, promises to spotlight the dangers these rangers face daily.

As part of the visual storytelling, Prince William, a dedicated campaigner for environmental causes, underscores the importance of recognizing these rangers as nature's frontline defenders. He points out the alarming risks involved in their work, such as confronting poachers and mitigating human-animal conflict, to prevent habitat loss.

Developed by the organization United for Wildlife, which was founded by Prince William, the series is part of a broader initiative that supports rangers with affordable insurance. This initiative highlights the prince's ongoing commitment to battling the illegal wildlife trade, a lucrative criminal enterprise linked to widespread crime and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025