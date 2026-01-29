Left Menu

Greenland's Guardians: Inuit Resilience Amid Global Scrutiny

As the U.S. eyes Greenland for its strategic and resource-rich potential, the indigenous Inuit people emphasize their role as guardians, not owners, of the land. Despite historical colonization and modern pressures, their collective ownership culture remains crucial to their identity, even as environmental and economic challenges impact their traditional lifestyle.

Updated: 29-01-2026 14:32 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked international discussions about Greenland when he suggested Washington could purchase the strategically important island. However, Denmark, asserting its legal sovereignty, and the island's indigenous Inuit people, who have inhabited the land for centuries, view such proposals through a different lens.

For the Inuit, the concept of collectively shared land is integral to their identity, as articulated by Kaaleeraq Ringsted from Kapisillit settlement. Despite over 300 years of colonization, the law reflects this collective ownership—not of land per se, but of housing, emphasizing that no one can buy the land itself.

While Trump has since retracted aggressive intents regarding Greenland, the narratives surrounding ownership and stewardship have reignited global interest. Amid dwindling population and infrastructure challenges, local concerns focus on everyday survival, underlining villagers' deeply rooted connection to their historic homeland.

