Guardians of the Constitution: Citizens' Commitment to Democracy

During the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that citizens are the true guardians of the Constitution. In his address, he stressed that institutions, ministries, and departments must remain accountable to the people, embodying a genuine commitment to constitutional values.

Adityanath paid homage to prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, acknowledging their sacrifices in shaping the Constitution. He underscored that any disrespect to its spirit is an affront to those who fought for India's freedom and the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity.

Referring to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', Adityanath urged development to begin from villages and emphasized justice without discrimination. He called on citizens, especially the youth, to pledge loyalty to the Constitution and contribute to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)