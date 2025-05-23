Delhi's Upcoming Iconic Fire Services Headquarters: Blending Safety and Commercial Prosperity

The Delhi government has unveiled plans to construct a new multi-storey building for its fire department, utilizing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to generate revenue through its commercial use, officials confirmed on Friday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the transformation of the existing two-storey fire station headquarters, initially inaugurated in the 1960s, into a more advanced multi-storey facility. The new building, located on Barakhamba Road, will house different units of the Delhi Fire Services, alongside additional commercial spaces.

The government intends to build this structure without incurring costs, with meetings being held to explore this approach. Positioned at a prime location, the semi-commercial building is expected to generate substantial revenue. A global tendering competition will be launched to shortlist the best architect for this iconic project.

