Tragedy in Mehsana: Three Labourers Killed in Wall Collapse
Three labourers lost their lives and four were injured when a wall collapsed during a house demolition in Mehsana, Gujarat. The incident occurred in Vijapur tehsil's Sundarpur village. Villagers, with the help of an earthmover, assisted in the rescue efforts. Police inquiries are ongoing.
Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Mehsana district as three labourers were killed and four others injured following the collapse of a wall during a housing demolition operation Friday morning. The incident, reported from Sundarpur village in Vijapur tehsil, left the community in shock.
Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal confirmed that a sudden collapse of a side wall claimed the lives of Babu Bhuriya, Ranjit Thakor, and Jitendra Chauhan. The injured were transported to a private hospital for treatment, while Vijapur police launched an investigation into the matter.
According to local authorities, the house was slated for demolition by owner Ashvin Patel, who intended to rebuild. Villagers swiftly came to aid the victims, using an earthmover to assist in the rescue efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
