Brazil Calls for Urgency and Unity Ahead of COP30 Climate Talks

As the mid-year UN climate meeting in Bonn approaches, Brazil, the host country for this year's COP30, has called for urgent global collaboration to restore trust in international climate efforts and connect these initiatives with people's daily lives. In a comprehensive letter, COP30 President Andre Aranha Correa do Lago cautioned against procrastination in the June talks, emphasizing the need for decisive actions to set the stage for significant decisions at COP30 in Belem this November.

The Bonn meetings, known as subsidiary bodies' sessions, are critical for handling technical details ahead of the COP conferences. Brazil has outlined key priorities including reinforcing multilateralism, linking climate action to everyday life, and accelerating the Paris Agreement's implementation. Highlighted focus areas include the Global Goal on Adaptation indicators and the UAE Just Transition Work Programme addressing the shift from fossil fuels.

Correa do Lago's letter also stressed empowering Indigenous peoples and local communities and called for an informal 'Day Zero' to build trust among heads of delegation. Brazil's intent is to transform COPs from mere diplomatic gatherings into active platforms for progress and inclusivity in global climate policies.

