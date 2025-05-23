Rumbling Down Under: Earthquake Shakes New South Wales
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit New South Wales, Australia, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing concern in the region. This tremor adds to the growing list of seismic activities affecting Australia recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:37 IST
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck New South Wales, Australia, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic event occurred at a substantial depth of 10 kilometers.
This tremor has been one of the significant seismic activities recorded in the area, sparking concerns among residents and authorities alike about the frequency and impact of these natural occurrences.
The quake is part of a broader pattern of seismic disturbances affecting Australia, prompting experts to analyze and prepare for potential future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- New South Wales
- Australia
- seismic activity
- GFZ
- depth
- Saturday
- magnitude
- geosciences
- tremor
Advertisement