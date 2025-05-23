Rumbling Down Under: Earthquake Shakes New South Wales

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck New South Wales, Australia, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The seismic event occurred at a substantial depth of 10 kilometers.

This tremor has been one of the significant seismic activities recorded in the area, sparking concerns among residents and authorities alike about the frequency and impact of these natural occurrences.

The quake is part of a broader pattern of seismic disturbances affecting Australia, prompting experts to analyze and prepare for potential future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)