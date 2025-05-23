Court Secures Rights Amidst Varanasi Expansion: High Stakes in Dal Mandi
The Uttar Pradesh government has assured the Allahabad High Court that possession of properties in Varanasi's Dal Mandi area will remain undisturbed unless legally acquired. The decision impacts a Rs 100 crore road widening project affecting 189 properties. Affected residents express concerns over threatened demolitions.
The Allahabad High Court has received assurances from the Uttar Pradesh government that properties in Varanasi's Dal Mandi area will not be disturbed unless acquired through recognized legal means, following a petition by Shehnaz Parveen.
The court, in its May 20 ruling, officially recorded this commitment from the state, effectively concluding Parveen's petition. This follows an earlier directive mandating status quo maintenance amid road widening plans for accessing the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
The Dal Mandi project, exceeding Rs 100 crore, involves the expansion of a vital road connecting to Varanasi's Chowk, impacting 189 houses. Concerns over forced demolitions without property acquisition persist among residents.
