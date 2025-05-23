Left Menu

Court Secures Rights Amidst Varanasi Expansion: High Stakes in Dal Mandi

The Uttar Pradesh government has assured the Allahabad High Court that possession of properties in Varanasi's Dal Mandi area will remain undisturbed unless legally acquired. The decision impacts a Rs 100 crore road widening project affecting 189 properties. Affected residents express concerns over threatened demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:04 IST
Court Secures Rights Amidst Varanasi Expansion: High Stakes in Dal Mandi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has received assurances from the Uttar Pradesh government that properties in Varanasi's Dal Mandi area will not be disturbed unless acquired through recognized legal means, following a petition by Shehnaz Parveen.

The court, in its May 20 ruling, officially recorded this commitment from the state, effectively concluding Parveen's petition. This follows an earlier directive mandating status quo maintenance amid road widening plans for accessing the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Dal Mandi project, exceeding Rs 100 crore, involves the expansion of a vital road connecting to Varanasi's Chowk, impacting 189 houses. Concerns over forced demolitions without property acquisition persist among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025