Court Secures Rights Amidst Varanasi Expansion: High Stakes in Dal Mandi

The Allahabad High Court has received assurances from the Uttar Pradesh government that properties in Varanasi's Dal Mandi area will not be disturbed unless acquired through recognized legal means, following a petition by Shehnaz Parveen.

The court, in its May 20 ruling, officially recorded this commitment from the state, effectively concluding Parveen's petition. This follows an earlier directive mandating status quo maintenance amid road widening plans for accessing the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Dal Mandi project, exceeding Rs 100 crore, involves the expansion of a vital road connecting to Varanasi's Chowk, impacting 189 houses. Concerns over forced demolitions without property acquisition persist among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)