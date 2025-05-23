Tragic Electrocution Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Lives Lost

A tragic incident struck Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday evening when a tin shed installation went awry, leading to three fatalities and five injuries. The incident occurred as villagers inadvertently touched a live overhead wire, officials reported.

The deceased have been identified as Monu Pandey, an Indian Army soldier, Pawan Kushwaha, and Shivam Pandey. Monu was reportedly on leave for his sister's wedding. Meanwhile, the injured were promptly taken to local hospitals for treatment, and their conditions are stable.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Divya Mittal and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Disha Srivastava, are probing the incident. Police were quick to reach the scene for further investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

