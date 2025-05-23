Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Lives Lost

Three individuals were electrocuted and five others sustained injuries while erecting a tin shed in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, as it accidentally touched a live wire. The victims include Monu Pandey, a soldier home for his sister's wedding. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday evening when a tin shed installation went awry, leading to three fatalities and five injuries. The incident occurred as villagers inadvertently touched a live overhead wire, officials reported.

The deceased have been identified as Monu Pandey, an Indian Army soldier, Pawan Kushwaha, and Shivam Pandey. Monu was reportedly on leave for his sister's wedding. Meanwhile, the injured were promptly taken to local hospitals for treatment, and their conditions are stable.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Divya Mittal and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Disha Srivastava, are probing the incident. Police were quick to reach the scene for further investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

