Monsoon Surge: Early Arrival in Kerala Signals Vibrant Season Ahead

The southwest monsoon arrived early in Kerala on May 23, marking its earliest appearance since 2009. Despite the headstart, there's no direct link between onset timing and total rainfall for the season. This weather pattern is vital for India's agriculture and water reservoirs, crucial for economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:33 IST
The southwest monsoon made an unusually early entrance into Kerala this Saturday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks the earliest arrival since it touched down on May 23, 2009.

Typically commencing on June 1, the monsoon covers India by July 8 and retracts around September 17, completing its departure by mid-October. Its inconsistent arrival in Kerala doesn't predict its progression elsewhere, influenced as it is by diverse meteorological factors.

Forecasts for the 2025 monsoon season anticipate above-average rainfall, dismissing the likelihood of El Nino disturbances. The monsoon's timely arrival is critical, enhancing agricultural prospects and replenishing water reserves vital for the livelihoods of many Indians and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

