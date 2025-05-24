Swift Action: Thrissur Takes Steps to Secure Rooftops Amidst Monsoon Threats

In Thrissur, a potentially hazardous situation unfolded as a large iron roof was ripped from a building during high winds, landing in a busy road and causing traffic disruption. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the incident has prompted swift action from local authorities.

Mayor M K Varghese responded quickly, convening an urgent meeting and informing the corporation secretary of the immediate need for safety measures. The authorities decided to remove similar iron structures across the town to prevent any future occurrences.

An expert team of engineers will be assembled to scrutinize the cause of the incident and to evaluate the stability of other rooftops in the area. Fire and rescue services worked tirelessly to clear the road, ensuring normal traffic flow was restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)