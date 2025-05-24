IAEA Partners with Lombardy to Advance Nuclear Solutions in Health, Energy and Sustainability

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is reinforcing its presence and partnerships in Italy’s Lombardy region, building momentum behind nuclear science as a tool for sustainable development. During a recent multi-day visit, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi led a series of high-level engagements spanning government, academia, research institutions, and healthcare, underscoring the expanding role of nuclear technologies in sectors ranging from cancer treatment to environmental protection.

Forging Regional Collaboration for Sustainable Development

Kicking off his trip in Milan, Grossi joined Lombardy's regional president Attilio Fontana to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting the foundation for strengthened cooperation between the IAEA and the northern Italian region. The agreement will facilitate collaboration across energy, medicine, agriculture, and environmental protection, leveraging the region’s deep scientific expertise and established institutions in nuclear research.

“Lombardy is uniquely positioned to lead — with top scientific expertise and world-class institutions in nuclear science and technology,” Grossi stated at the Nuclear Technology and Applications for a Sustainable Future event. He praised the region’s legacy in deploying nuclear techniques for medical and agricultural advancement, highlighting its ability to serve as a model for innovation with global impact.

Investing in the Next Generation of Nuclear Experts

In a bid to cultivate the next generation of nuclear professionals, the IAEA Director General visited several of Lombardy’s most prestigious academic institutions. At the University of Pavia, a long-standing IAEA partner and home to a TRIGA Mark II research reactor, Grossi delivered the prestigious Lectio Magistralis lecture. He also engaged with students at Politecnico di Milano, where he met recipients of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship, a scholarship aimed at advancing female participation in nuclear science.

At Bocconi University, Grossi met with students and faculty to discuss opportunities for collaborative research in energy policy, innovation, and sustainable development. An agreement was reached with SDA Bocconi, the university’s management school, to pursue joint initiatives that combine technical nuclear expertise with management and policy development.

“I am delighted to have met Dean Stefano Caselli and his fascinating students,” said Grossi. “I’m excited by the potential of bringing IAEA scientists together with their brilliant faculty to address global issues.”

Advancing Cancer Care Through Nuclear Medicine

A central pillar of the IAEA’s mission in Lombardy was enhancing cancer treatment capacity through nuclear techniques. Grossi visited the National Cancer Institute of Milan — Italy’s pioneering cancer care and research center — to explore expanded collaboration under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative. This program aims to improve global access to radiotherapy, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The Director General also toured the National Center for Oncological Hadrontherapy (CNAO) in Pavia, a global leader in the use of hadrontherapy — an advanced form of radiotherapy using charged particles to treat tumors resistant to conventional radiation. CNAO stands among the few facilities worldwide capable of delivering such precision-targeted care, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Accompanied by Dr. May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA’s Human Health Division, Grossi emphasized the importance of building public trust in the peaceful uses of nuclear science. CNAO President Gianluca Vago echoed that sentiment, stating: “It is important to foster a positive culture of nuclear energy use. CNAO has long promoted educational activities to help people understand that atomic particles are an important resource for clinical purposes.”

Vago also signaled CNAO’s readiness to deepen cooperation within the IAEA’s international network, reinforcing the Institute’s commitment to research, training, and capacity-building in nuclear medicine.

A Broader Vision for Nuclear Science

The Lombardy trip marks a pivotal step in the IAEA’s broader strategy to build inclusive, cross-sectoral partnerships in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By uniting energy innovation, health advancement, and academic excellence, the Agency’s presence in Lombardy serves as a blueprint for collaborative nuclear development.

“Our work here is about more than research reactors or clinical applications,” Grossi concluded. “It’s about building bridges between science and society, and empowering the next generation to harness nuclear technology for peace and prosperity.”

As Italy continues to evaluate nuclear energy’s role in its future energy mix, the IAEA’s partnerships in Lombardy stand as a powerful example of how nuclear science can offer transformative solutions to today’s most urgent challenges — from climate change to equitable healthcare access.