Early Monsoon Arrival Sparks Weather Alerts in Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon has arrived in India earlier than expected, particularly impacting Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is monitoring conditions, predicting significant rainfall in coastal and Ghat regions. Alerts have been issued, but severe weather warnings for Mumbai are yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon is advancing towards Maharashtra earlier than anticipated, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming favorable conditions over the next few days.

This early arrival marks the earliest monsoon onset in Kerala since 2009, as confirmed by Dr. Shubhangi Bhute of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai.

The IMD has issued red alerts for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall, while Mumbai remains under close observation without severe warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

