Tragic Hudson River Boat Explosion Claims Life
A man died following an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York. The blast occurred during flame-related work. First responders discovered the 59-year-old unconscious in the river, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:50 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on the Hudson River Saturday morning when a boat explosion resulted in a fatality. The explosion occurred during work involving flames or sparks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
First responders were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call and found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the water. He was pronounced dead on-site, NYPD reports.
The authorities have not released the man's name and are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion that led to this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement