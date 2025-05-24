Tragic Hudson River Boat Explosion Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded on the Hudson River Saturday morning when a boat explosion resulted in a fatality. The explosion occurred during work involving flames or sparks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

First responders were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call and found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the water. He was pronounced dead on-site, NYPD reports.

The authorities have not released the man's name and are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion that led to this unfortunate event.

