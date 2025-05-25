Left Menu

Wave of Devastation: Russian Drone Strikes Hit Kyiv and Beyond

Russian forces attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing three and injuring 11 in Kyiv alone. Drone strikes targeted various regions, causing significant damage to residential and commercial buildings. Russia claims to have intercepted numerous Ukrainian drones as the conflict continues to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian military forces launched aerial attacks on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities early on Sunday. At least 11 people were injured in the capital, with three fatalities reported in nearby towns, according to officials.

The strikes, which targeted key regional centers including Ukraine's Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Ternopil, continued for a second consecutive night. Russian drone strikes severely damaged residential areas and business centers across these cities.

Russia's Defense Ministry stated that 95 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed, highlighting the escalating tensions as both sides engage in intensive military operations. The attacks mark one of the most intense overnight assaults on Kyiv in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

