Wave of Devastation: Russian Drone Strikes Hit Kyiv and Beyond

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian military forces launched aerial attacks on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities early on Sunday. At least 11 people were injured in the capital, with three fatalities reported in nearby towns, according to officials.

The strikes, which targeted key regional centers including Ukraine's Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Ternopil, continued for a second consecutive night. Russian drone strikes severely damaged residential areas and business centers across these cities.

Russia's Defense Ministry stated that 95 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed, highlighting the escalating tensions as both sides engage in intensive military operations. The attacks mark one of the most intense overnight assaults on Kyiv in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)