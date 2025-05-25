Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi District

A 26-year-old man named Santosh Ram lost his life in a tragic accident when his car plunged into a deep ditch in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday morning. The vehicle went off the road near Nangan village in Barkot area. Rescue teams recovered the body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:11 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi District
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 26-year-old Santosh Ram early Sunday morning in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Nangan village in the Barkot area, police confirmed.

Santosh Ram, a resident of Syalab village, was traveling to Barkot in his Bolero when the vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch measuring approximately 70 to 80 meters deep. The accident resulted in his immediate death at the scene.

Authorities, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force team, quickly arrived at the location to retrieve the body. The incident underscores the dangers of late-night driving in hilly areas.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025