Tragic Accident Claims Life in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi District

A tragic accident claimed the life of 26-year-old Santosh Ram early Sunday morning in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Nangan village in the Barkot area, police confirmed.

Santosh Ram, a resident of Syalab village, was traveling to Barkot in his Bolero when the vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch measuring approximately 70 to 80 meters deep. The accident resulted in his immediate death at the scene.

Authorities, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force team, quickly arrived at the location to retrieve the body. The incident underscores the dangers of late-night driving in hilly areas.